Eaton Vance Management Buys 1,938 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.04.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $400,622.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

