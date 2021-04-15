Eaton Vance Management Acquires 1,719 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in HSBC were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226,372 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in HSBC by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 60,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC stock opened at $29.48 on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.96, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

HSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. Finally, Investec downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

