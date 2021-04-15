East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Down 4.1%

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s stock price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.81 and last traded at $72.90. Approximately 2,997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 921,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth $2,204,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.