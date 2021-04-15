e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 609,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,122. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.01 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 43,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $1,006,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,150,729.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,349 shares in the company, valued at $11,374,197.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,472,692 over the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.