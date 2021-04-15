Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Up to $10.07

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.07, but opened at $10.46. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 6,068 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVAX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $26,267.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,458 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

