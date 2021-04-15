Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 367.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,174,000 after purchasing an additional 458,159 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,678 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,323 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,026,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,128 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Shares of DT opened at $54.14 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 193.36, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $2,365,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 878,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,788,370.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,261.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,422. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

