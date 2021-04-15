DX (Group) (LON:DX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.11

Shares of DX (Group) plc (LON:DX) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.11 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 29.35 ($0.38). DX (Group) shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39), with a volume of 456,612 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £172.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 24.84.

In related news, insider Paul Goodson acquired 176,810 shares of DX (Group) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £49,506.80 ($64,680.95).

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

