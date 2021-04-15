DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €39.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) received a €39.00 ($45.88) target price from Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.77% from the company’s current price.

DWS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €38.66 ($45.48).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €38.32 ($45.08). The stock had a trading volume of 61,821 shares. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €22.85 ($26.88) and a 1-year high of €38.44 ($45.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.78.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

