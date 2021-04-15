Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $104.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Duke Energy traded as high as $98.89 and last traded at $98.78, with a volume of 95599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.50.

DUK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Duke Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.04.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

