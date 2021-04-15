Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) Short Interest Down 63.0% in March

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DSE traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.55. 40,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,626. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

In related news, major shareholder Css Llc/Il purchased 18,306 shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $126,311.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,003.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 125,280 shares of company stock worth $891,010 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

