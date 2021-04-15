Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002865 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00067255 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.19 or 0.00270681 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004567 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.10 or 0.00718024 BTC.
- THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00024085 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,002.47 or 0.99620462 BTC.
- Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $533.96 or 0.00844305 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “
Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token
