Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021 // Comments off

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $44.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a PE ratio of -392.27. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 27,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,481,760.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 268,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 16,880 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $712,504.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,293.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,644,198 shares of company stock valued at $298,896,496. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.