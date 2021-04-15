Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $44.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a PE ratio of -392.27. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 27,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,481,760.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 268,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 16,880 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $712,504.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,293.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,644,198 shares of company stock valued at $298,896,496. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

