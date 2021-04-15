DubaiCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000396 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $1,116.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00025433 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00025410 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010295 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006832 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.