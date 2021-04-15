Dragon Coins 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $866.00 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Dragon Coins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $866.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00065231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00019182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $440.39 or 0.00706982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00089042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032957 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00037715 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

