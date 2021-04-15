Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $11,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $3,200,451.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,814 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $163,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,193 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $100.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $103.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.49.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLB. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

