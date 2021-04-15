Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman Sells 29,457 Shares

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin J. Yeaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $3,200,451.02.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $100.48 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $103.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.49. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

DLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $1,742,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

