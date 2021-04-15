Dock Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.41 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Dock coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dock has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $76.87 million and approximately $20.41 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00064564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019072 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00041921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.60 or 0.00688774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00088839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00032578 BTC.

Dock Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 657,697,556 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.