Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

DNHBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dnb Asa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

DNHBY stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. Dnb Asa has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Dnb Asa’s payout ratio is currently 45.76%.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

