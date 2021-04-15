DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Get DMC Global alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

BOOM stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.92. 86,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,485. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $209,612.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,720.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,577 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,171,000 after purchasing an additional 164,253 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 400.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at $2,816,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DMC Global by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 42,681 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in DMC Global by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 342,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after buying an additional 41,780 shares during the period.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DMC Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.