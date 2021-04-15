DMC Global (BOOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. On average, analysts expect DMC Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DMC Global stock opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.10, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

In other news, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $209,612.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $597,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,720.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,577. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOOM. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

