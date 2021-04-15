dKargo (DKA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.55 Million

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. dKargo has a total market cap of $197.44 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dKargo has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo (DKA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

