Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Up to $97.63

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $97.63, but opened at $104.80. Discovery shares last traded at $103.65, with a volume of 598 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

