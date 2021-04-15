Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,934,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,195 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of GameStop worth $74,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GameStop by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,556,000 after buying an additional 2,279,996 shares during the period. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter worth about $1,017,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of GameStop by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GME stock opened at $166.53 on Thursday. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $483.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.82 and its 200 day moving average is $69.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. GameStop’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $37.06.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

