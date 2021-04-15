Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,219 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.82% of The St. Joe worth $70,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The St. Joe by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,709,000 after acquiring an additional 179,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The St. Joe by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The St. Joe by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The St. Joe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The St. Joe by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 25,717 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average of $39.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 1.23. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $57.55.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

In other The St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 45,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,296,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,200 shares of company stock worth $36,957,191 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.