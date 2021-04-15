Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266,714 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $71,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,625,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,505,000 after buying an additional 157,815 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,796,000 after buying an additional 3,071,809 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,594,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,005,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

TD stock opened at $66.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $67.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.21.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. On average, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

