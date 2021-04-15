Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,436,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.50% of Discovery worth $73,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

