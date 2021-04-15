Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 374,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $75,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,645,000 after buying an additional 62,196 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,162,000 after purchasing an additional 32,521 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Nordson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 867,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Nordson by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 531,379 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

Nordson stock opened at $203.47 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $135.04 and a 52-week high of $216.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,746.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $238,521.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.