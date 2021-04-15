DigitalNote Price Down 3.9% This Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $21.72 million and $349,389.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.05 or 0.00542383 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 838% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,037,455,643 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,243,080 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

