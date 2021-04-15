Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 75,402 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Digital Ally worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Digital Ally by 1,456.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 476,270 shares during the period. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DGLY opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. Digital Ally, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $89.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

