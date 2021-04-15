Digimarc Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,582 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,272% compared to the average volume of 261 call options.

Shares of DMRC opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.11 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 52.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 1,153.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 225,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 207,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

