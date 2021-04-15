Diamondback Energy, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.27.

Shares of FANG opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.49. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,133 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

