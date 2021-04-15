Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($51.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.90 ($61.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €45.99 ($54.10).

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock traded up €1.24 ($1.46) during trading on Thursday, hitting €43.50 ($51.18). The stock had a trading volume of 2,580,646 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €41.89. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

