Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the March 15th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLAKY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Commerzbank cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLAKY stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 20,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.44. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

