Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LUNMF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.