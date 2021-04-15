Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target to GBX 230

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 195.65 ($2.56) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 191.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 141.99. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 64.38 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 201.30 ($2.63). The stock has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -12.79.
Virgin Money UK Company Profile
