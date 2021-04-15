Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $402.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $402.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

DE stock opened at $381.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $365.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.40. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $392.42. The company has a market cap of $119.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

