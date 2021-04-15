Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $402.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $402.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.
DE stock opened at $381.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $365.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.40. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $392.42. The company has a market cap of $119.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.
