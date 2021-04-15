Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,100

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,460 ($32.14) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded BHP Group to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a top pick rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,965.83 ($25.68).

BHP opened at GBX 2,208 ($28.85) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,154.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,942.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of £111.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,206 ($15.76) and a one year high of GBX 2,408.50 ($31.47).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 3.25%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.87%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

