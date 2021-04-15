DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Trading Down 5.8%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares fell 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.99 and last traded at $43.02. 21,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,511,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DMTK shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DermTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,158,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,522,820.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $121,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,761 over the last three months. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DermTech by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,755,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth about $4,703,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DermTech by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth about $2,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

