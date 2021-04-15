DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 388.6% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.
DENSO stock opened at $32.44 on Thursday. DENSO has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36.
DENSO Company Profile
DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products comprising gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.
