DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 388.6% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

DENSO stock opened at $32.44 on Thursday. DENSO has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.35. DENSO had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENSO will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products comprising gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

