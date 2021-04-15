Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $63.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Delta Air Lines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.70.

NYSE:DAL opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

