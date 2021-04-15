DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 724 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hasbro by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Hasbro by 9.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $99.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

