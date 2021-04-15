DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 19,950 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,950 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of ARVN opened at $62.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $69,240.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,295.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,189 shares of company stock valued at $10,845,877. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

