DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 13,450 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,450 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,700,000 after buying an additional 213,896 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $232,063,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,812,000 after buying an additional 33,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $109,774,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

NASDAQ TECH opened at $414.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $380.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $195.94 and a 52 week high of $423.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $6,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.09.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.