DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 119.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,309,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,879,000 after purchasing an additional 452,655 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,644,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,013,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in YETI by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,475,000 after purchasing an additional 306,304 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on YETI in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 13,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $993,265.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,389.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YETI stock opened at $83.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $85.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.66.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.47 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. Research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

