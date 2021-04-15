DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $41.53 on Thursday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.57.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

