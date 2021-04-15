DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 287 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,406,000 after purchasing an additional 101,926 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,552,000 after purchasing an additional 82,031 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,712,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 469.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,496,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,633 shares of company stock worth $2,664,764. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

NYSE FDS opened at $309.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.73 and a 1 year high of $363.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.92 and its 200 day moving average is $323.36.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.