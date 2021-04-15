Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,073,000 after buying an additional 18,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Shares of DE traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $380.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,589. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

