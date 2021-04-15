David Preece Sells 3,079 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider David Preece sold 3,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,240 ($16.20), for a total value of £38,179.60 ($49,881.89).

David Preece also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, David Preece sold 600,000 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.37), for a total transaction of £6,600,000 ($8,622,942.25).

Shares of MAB1 stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a one year low of GBX 451.48 ($5.90) and a one year high of GBX 1,315 ($17.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £664.41 million and a P/E ratio of 52.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,104.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 881.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a GBX 19.20 ($0.25) dividend. This is a positive change from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.54%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.