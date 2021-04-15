Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $902,600.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $902,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,087,039.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $93.25 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3,107.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 38.1% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Datadog by 33.1% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Datadog by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

