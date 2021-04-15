Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

DNKEY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $9.81 on Monday. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

